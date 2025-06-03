UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,607 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NMI worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in NMI by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 42,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in NMI by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

NMI Stock Down 0.3%

NMIH opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NMI news, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,651.10. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,585.76. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,152 shares of company stock worth $3,358,017. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

