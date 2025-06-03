UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $6.11 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,547,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,449,000 after buying an additional 832,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,615,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 436,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 176,232 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,644,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 93,864 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.86 and a 12 month high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIGI. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.80.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

