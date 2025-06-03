UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

MUR opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

