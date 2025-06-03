UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.47% of Safehold worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 487,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 388,899 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,266,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,850,000 after purchasing an additional 336,458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 200,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of SAFE opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.95%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

