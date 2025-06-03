UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $6.29 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 34,356 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,595,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,381,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $595,518.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,495.44. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

