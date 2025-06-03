UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,657 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Uranium Energy worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 947.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UEC. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

