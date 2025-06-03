UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Patrick Industries worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 812.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $211,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $250,559.82. This represents a 542.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $2,026,000 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $98.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATK. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

