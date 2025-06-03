UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,466 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,232 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,462 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.1%

Foot Locker stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

