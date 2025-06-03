UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,466 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,232 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,462 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period.
Foot Locker Trading Down 0.1%
Foot Locker stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.
Foot Locker Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.