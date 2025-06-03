UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in News were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in News by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in News by 2,892.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.
News Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $35.25.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than News
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.