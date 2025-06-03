UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 11,654 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.15% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. Whitebark Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,326,000. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $5,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,729,885.26. This represents a 27.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,420. The trade was a 71.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,729. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

