UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 12,236 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,575,000 after buying an additional 599,043 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 450,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,452,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,609,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,282,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:PRKS opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.51.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,345. The trade was a 38.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

