UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 19,891 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,119,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $79,325.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,811.94. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,134 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

