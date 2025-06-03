UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 28,792 Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.29% of Enlight Renewable Energy worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,068,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after acquiring an additional 482,129 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,901,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,910,000 after acquiring an additional 229,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,631,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,254,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after acquiring an additional 372,403 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENLT stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

