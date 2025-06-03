UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 161.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UL Solutions worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 653.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

In other news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,105. This trade represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,194.16. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock worth $712,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULS opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

