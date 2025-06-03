UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Omnicell worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after buying an additional 394,820 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,093,000 after buying an additional 737,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,951,000 after buying an additional 377,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 699,925 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $55.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.18 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

