UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.27% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,035,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,661,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,337 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,889,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 523,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TNDM opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

