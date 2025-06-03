UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,620 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 294,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 129,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 108,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

