UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 397,936 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,936 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cable One by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $140.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.61. The company has a market cap of $793.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.62 and a fifty-two week high of $437.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CABO. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

