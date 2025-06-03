UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 6,922 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.09% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,861,000 after buying an additional 1,319,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $81,605,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,126,000 after acquiring an additional 780,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 210,107 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 317,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 119,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.48 and a 1 year high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

