UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 101.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in UMH Properties by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $1,218,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,344.40. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $427,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,937,684.15. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,564 over the last 90 days. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.4%

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

