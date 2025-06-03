Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 77,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

