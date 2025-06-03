Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $911.68 million, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.