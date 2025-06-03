Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 122,153 Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1,548.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYRE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $928.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.