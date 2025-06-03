Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 336,000 ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.36% of ACCO Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 146,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 83,428 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 345,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,365 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,193,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

ACCO stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $313.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.55%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

