Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 37,746 Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $382.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Universal Logistics

About Universal Logistics

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.