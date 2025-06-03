Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 51,839 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 964,494 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,126,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,043,000 after buying an additional 584,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after buying an additional 479,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after buying an additional 366,293 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 892,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after buying an additional 339,879 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

