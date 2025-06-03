Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 74,519 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in APA by 1,087.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of APA by 5,718.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of APA by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus upgraded shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Shares of APA stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

