Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.19% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Kohl’s by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kohl’s by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $905.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

