Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 239,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.22% of Navient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 192,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 30,798 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $4,009,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

NAVI opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

