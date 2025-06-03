Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 209,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.19% of New Mountain Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4,746.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.85.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $85.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.