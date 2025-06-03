Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $657.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.64. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $50.07.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. Camden National had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

