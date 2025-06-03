Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cable One by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $28,129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

CABO opened at $140.99 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.62 and a twelve month high of $437.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.61. The company has a market cap of $793.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

