Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 13,399 Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 314,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,138,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.74. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $154.90.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

About Preformed Line Products

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.