Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 28,080 Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.1%

EVRG opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

