Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 63,855 Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.21% of Amalgamated Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,093,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,339,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $101,168.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,194.50. The trade was a 22.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,926 shares of company stock valued at $145,600. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $79.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.