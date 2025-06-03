Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.71 Million in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.35% of Kelly Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114,591 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Kelly Services by 804.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Kelly Services by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 339,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 276,633 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.54 million, a P/E ratio of -195.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KELYA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

