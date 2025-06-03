Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.95 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 739.1% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.79%.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

