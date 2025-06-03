Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.08 Million in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.24% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZH. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 666,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 297,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,149,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 582.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 160,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 136,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,618,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Beazer Homes USA

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director John J. Kelley III bought 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at $342,215.50. This represents a 169.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $627.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $565.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.