Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.40 Million in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.10% of Edgewise Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,097.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

EWTX opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 496,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. The trade was a 3.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $85,326.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,122.60. The trade was a 19.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $234,544. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

