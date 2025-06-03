Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.45 Million in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 445,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.18% of Uniti Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $293.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.39 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.30 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

