Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.79 Million in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 48,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,125,000 after purchasing an additional 711,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,623,000 after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 469,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 754,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,539,000 after acquiring an additional 204,622 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of MAN opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

