Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.98 Million in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Loar by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Loar by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Loar by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 83,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Loar by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

In other Loar news, Director Paul S. Levy sold 1,168,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $94,543,254.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,188,503 shares in the company, valued at $662,531,777.73. This represents a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Manella sold 130,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $10,578,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,380,696.04. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,742,872 shares of company stock worth $464,655,774 over the last 90 days.

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 232.13. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $99.67.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOAR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Loar in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

