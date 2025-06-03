Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.28 Million in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 361,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $479.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

