Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.38 Million in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Science Applications International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 142,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Garth Graham purchased 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,813.25. This trade represents a 3.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Down 13.3%

Science Applications International stock opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

