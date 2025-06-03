Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 3,002.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 103,358 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 40,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $106,744.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,199,031.54. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,467. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,001 shares of company stock worth $299,591 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $69.00 price objective on Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

