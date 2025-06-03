Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sylvamo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sylvamo by 464.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sylvamo by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLVM

Sylvamo Stock Down 0.4%

SLVM opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.