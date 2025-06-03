Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHF. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

