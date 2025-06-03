Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,516.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,480 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,644,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,632,000 after buying an additional 89,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 0.6%

CROX stock opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Crocs’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.