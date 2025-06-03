Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,589.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,114,000 after buying an additional 334,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,380,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total value of $67,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,647.26. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.62 per share, with a total value of $195,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. This trade represents a 7.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $186.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $159.64 and a one year high of $217.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.33 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

