Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.45% of Haverty Furniture Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 962,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 242,465 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 78,553 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $321.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 101.59%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

